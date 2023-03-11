Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $912.34 million-$912.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $965.62 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

GOL opened at $2.81 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 95,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 111,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

