GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

GoodRx Stock Up 4.9 %

GDRX stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

About GoodRx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after buying an additional 17,132,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 740.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,754,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

