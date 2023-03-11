Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Gratomic has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.89.
Gratomic Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gratomic (CBULF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.