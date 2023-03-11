Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. Gratomic has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.89.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

