Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 1,056 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,457,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $663,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 655,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

