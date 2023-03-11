Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.12. 14,675,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,554,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.