Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT traded down $13.95 on Friday, hitting $227.01. 5,767,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

