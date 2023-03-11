Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTIS traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,110. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

