Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 2.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Diageo by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,027. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.11) to GBX 4,200 ($50.51) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.11) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.31) to GBX 4,500 ($54.11) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

