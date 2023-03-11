Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Express Stock Performance
AXP stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,104,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.
American Express Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.