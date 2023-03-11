Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in American Express by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

AXP stock traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,104,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

