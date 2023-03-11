Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,310,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.26. The company has a market cap of $264.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

