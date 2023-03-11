Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,253 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Grifols by 15.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols during the second quarter worth about $131,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

Grifols Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

