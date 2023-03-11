Grin Reaches Market Cap of $5.32 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $713,234.09 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,250.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00334699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00685605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00083437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00543986 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

