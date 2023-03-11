Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MLYS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Insider Transactions at Mineralys Therapeutics

About Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,250,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

