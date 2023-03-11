Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MLYS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
