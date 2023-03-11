GXChain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.83 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $23.83 million and $174.86 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006238 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004170 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

