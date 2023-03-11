H2O DAO Market Cap Hits $26.74 Million (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.74 million and approximately $280,110.04 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00436061 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,029.57 or 0.29474876 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

