Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,653,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Mizuho dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

