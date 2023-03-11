Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Gerald Harvey Purchases 620,000 Shares

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey acquired 620,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.86 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,393,820.00 ($1,606,590.60).

Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Gerald Harvey acquired 1,090,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,193,230.00 ($2,814,248.32).

On Friday, March 3rd, Gerald Harvey bought 1,865,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,691,288.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.43.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

