Head-To-Head Comparison: MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) and MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and MoneyOnMobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $464.38 million 1.76 -$203.82 million ($0.45) -2.84 MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MoneyOnMobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -51.30% -28.62% -21.42% MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Zhihu and MoneyOnMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.4% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zhihu has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zhihu and MoneyOnMobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 2 1 0 2.33 MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%.

Summary

MoneyOnMobile beats Zhihu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is a processing and mobile payments technology company. The firm provides customers with suite of payment processing services and related software products and enables consumers to use their mobile phones to pay for goods and services, or transfer funds from one cell phone to another using simple SMS text functionality. The company was founded by Laird Q. Cagan and Ranjeet Oak on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

