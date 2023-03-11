Head-To-Head Review: UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) versus Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) and Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

UroGen Pharma has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for UroGen Pharma and Corcept Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma 0 2 2 0 2.50 Corcept Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.67%. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.68%. Given UroGen Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UroGen Pharma is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Corcept Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma $48.04 million 4.41 -$110.82 million ($4.83) -1.93 Corcept Therapeutics $401.86 million 5.56 $101.42 million $0.88 23.52

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than UroGen Pharma. UroGen Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of UroGen Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UroGen Pharma and Corcept Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma -175.16% N/A -78.11% Corcept Therapeutics 25.21% 22.20% 19.47%

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats UroGen Pharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. The firm’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Its approved product Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer respectively. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol. Its products include korlym and korlym support. The company was founded by David B. Singer and Joseph K. Belanoff on May 13, 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

