Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HTIA traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

