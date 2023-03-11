Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Down 80.2% in February

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the February 13th total of 216,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the third quarter worth $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ HSCS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,525. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Further Reading

