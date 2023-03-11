Helium Achieves Market Cap of $283.51 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Helium has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $283.51 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00009903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,033,822 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

