HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

HFG stock opened at €18.38 ($19.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HelloFresh has a one year low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a one year high of €46.92 ($49.91). The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.19.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

