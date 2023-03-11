Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of HCCI opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $867.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $12,267,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,556 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $942,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

