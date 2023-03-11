Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 264.5% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HERXF. TD Securities lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Héroux-Devtek stock remained flat at $9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

