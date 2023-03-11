Hersha Hospitality Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.3% per year over the last three years. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -32.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

