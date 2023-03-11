HI Trading 20.5% Lower This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, HI has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $35.05 million and $300,595.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022343 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00225080 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,598.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01306432 USD and is down -6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $356,145.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

