Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Raised to $85.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

Hibbett Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $831.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hibbett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

