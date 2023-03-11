Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.25 and last traded at $71.36. 937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.80.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which provides commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Hills Bank. It offers personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposits. Its portfolio includes agricultural, commercial and financial, real estate, loans to individuals, and obligations of state and political subdivisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hills Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hills Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.