Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Short Interest Down 89.2% in February

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the February 13th total of 858,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HILS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 99,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Hillstream BioPharma has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillstream BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

