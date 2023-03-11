Hooked Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.70 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00007613 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.02 million and approximately $56.70 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00429496 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.00 or 0.29031109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

