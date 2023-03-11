HSBC Analysts Give Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) a €390.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €390.00 ($414.89) price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EPA DIM opened at €307.30 ($326.91) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €320.17 and its 200-day moving average is €328.75.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

