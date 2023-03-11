HSBC Analysts Give Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) a €390.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €390.00 ($414.89) price objective on Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance
EPA DIM opened at €307.30 ($326.91) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €320.17 and its 200-day moving average is €328.75.
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Featured Articles
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.