HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 900 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($10.82) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 840 ($10.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.96) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.03) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.52) to GBX 780 ($9.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 743.50 ($8.94).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 4.6 %

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 592.60 ($7.13) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.86). The company has a market cap of £118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 987.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 600.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 531.09.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at HSBC

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,500.00%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.61), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($402,719.23). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.