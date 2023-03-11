Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.12.

Humana Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $479.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Articles

