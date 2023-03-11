HUNT (HUNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.20 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $65.87 million and $3.20 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About HUNT

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

