HUSD (HUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $20.88 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. HUSD has a total market cap of $20.88 million and $9,056.02 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD token can now be bought for $0.0938 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00436051 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,040.81 or 0.29474198 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD’s genesis date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.

The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

HUSD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.