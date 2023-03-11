Hydro One (TSE:H) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.29

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.29 and traded as low as C$35.96. Hydro One shares last traded at C$36.05, with a volume of 914,723 shares.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.42.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 1.7668651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.28%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

