IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.0 days.

IGG Price Performance

Shares of IGGGF stock remained flat at $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. IGG has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

IGG Company Profile

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

