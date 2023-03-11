IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the February 13th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its stake in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 15,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,635. The company has a market cap of $8.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

