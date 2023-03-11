IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,489 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

