Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immuneering’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Immuneering stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $199.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
