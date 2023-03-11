Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immuneering’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Immuneering from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Immuneering stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $199.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

