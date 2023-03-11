Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:IO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.42. Inca One Gold shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 37,727 shares trading hands.
Inca One Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$14.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41.
About Inca One Gold
Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.
