IndiGG Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,536.00 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $36,536.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

