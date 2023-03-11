INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Up 239.1% in February

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,400 shares, a growth of 239.1% from the February 13th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.10. 259,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,003. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $673.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

INDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

