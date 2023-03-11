Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.21

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.21 and traded as low as $0.74. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 395,495 shares changing hands.

Inpixon Stock Down 9.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inpixon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inpixon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Inpixon by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000.

About Inpixon

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

