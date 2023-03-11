Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Buys $24,839.56 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,252 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $24,839.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 571,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,902.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSP Trading Down 2.1 %

CSP stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

CSP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter valued at $283,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.