Insider Buying: Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Acquires 65,134 Shares of Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enovix by 392.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 113.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enovix by 1,985.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,221 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Enovix by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $13,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enovix

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

