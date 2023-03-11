Insider Buying: Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh purchased 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.30 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,500.00 ($21,140.94).
Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Inderjit Singh purchased 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.18 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,920.00 ($20,751.68).
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.
Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.
