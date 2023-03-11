Insider Buying: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Acquires $13,880.00 in Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Dana D. Behar bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $13,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,663.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.70.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 114,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNWB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

