Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 744,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,235,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after purchasing an additional 396,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

